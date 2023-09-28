'Jo Home' Household Essentials Exhibition Kicks Off In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The "Jo Home" exhibition featuring household essentials serves as a platform for direct sales and commercial agreements, kicked off on Tuesday at the Jordan International Exhibition Centre in the Mecca Mall.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the exhibition, organised by the Amman Chamber of Industry, will run until next Saturday, welcoming visitors every day from 3pm to 11pm, with the period between 3pm and 5pm being reserved for trade visitors. The period between 5pm and11pm is for the general public.

The exhibition opened by President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Al Jaghbeer, witnessed the participation of a Saudi business delegation, as well as representatives of Jordanian industrial companies specialised in cleaning and hygiene products, sanitary paper, cosmetics, plastic household tools and electrical appliances.



