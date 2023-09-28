Youth Ministry, USAID Sign 'Partnership For Youth 2' Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Youth and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Thursday signed the "Partnership for Youth 2" cooperation agreement, which is a follow-up to the first agreement.

The agreement, signed by Minister of Youth Mohammad Al Nabulsi and USAID Mission Director for Jordan Leslie Reed, aims to enhance the implementation of the national youth strategy, notably supporting the ministry's revitalisation efforts in youth centres' infrastructure, youth programmes and capacity building for staff working with youth, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agreement will facilitate technical support to multiple programmes and units within the Ministry while promoting youth participation in training programmes, particularly those related to economic empowerment and entrepreneurship. In addition, the agreement will support automation and digital transformation initiatives within the ministry.

Nabulsi expressed his appreciation for the longstanding partnership with USAID in implementing programmes that strengthen young peoples' skills and empower them to actively participate in public life.



In response, Reed said: "USAID will continue to work closely with the Government of Jordan to provide educational, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to ensure that youth are empowered to make meaningful contributions to the development of their communities and their country."



