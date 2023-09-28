Jordan's Ambassador To Costa Rica Presents Credentials

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's Ambassador to Mexico Adly Khalidi on Thursday presented his credentials to Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles as the Kingdom's non-resident, extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Costa Rica, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

