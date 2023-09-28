Jordan's Ambassador Presents Credentials To Belarusian President

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's Ambassador to Russia Khaled Shawabkeh on Thursday presented his credentials to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as the Kingdom's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Belarus, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

