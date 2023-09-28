ICC-ONE Toastmasters Hold Open House

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The ICC-ONE Toastmasters Club, which completed 20 years in May 2023, held an Open House meeting recently. Founder president M I Farid and founder member R S K Naidu were among the guests.

