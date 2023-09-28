First Qatar Shipment Of Fuel Arrives For Lebanese Army

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The first shipment of the Qatari fuel sent by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in support of the Lebanese army arrived in Lebanon Thursday, while the remaining shipments will arrive successively during the coming months.

Earlier in August, QFFD announced an agreement to supply the Lebanese army with fuel and diesel for six months, worth $30mn. This assistance comes as part of Qatar's consistent commitment to supporting the institutions of Lebanon and standing by the side of the Lebanese people. QFFD had previously provided support to the Lebanese Ministry of Health by covering the expenses of diesel fuel for several facilities and health establishments in Lebanon.

