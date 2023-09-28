Albertsons Companies' Socal Division Teams Up With Los Angeles Rams And Kellogg's For Mission Tiger

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally posted on LinkedIn.
Our SoCal Division recently teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams and Kellogg's at Woodworth-Monroe School in Inglewood, CA for Mission Tiger.
Kellogg's 'Mission Tiger' aims to help middle schools fund the one area where spending gets cut – sports. The Rams brought team mascot, Rampage, along with coaches and cheerleaders to lead 6th, 7th and 8th graders in athletic activities before Kellogg's surprised the students with the one and only Tony the Tiger!
SoCal team members and Kellogg's also presented $25,000 to Woodworth-Monroe to purchase new equipment for the athletic department. Thanks, team, for working together and building partnerships to support our communities!
