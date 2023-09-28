World Heart Day 2023: 5 yoga asanas to keep your mental health strong

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Depression and anxiety often lead to heart-related problems. The good part is that there are many ways to look after your heart health and mental well-being. So, on this World Heart Day, here are some easy asanas that will keep your heart and mental health healthy.







5 yoga asanas to keep your mental health strong



Adho Mukha Svanasana's gentle inversion increases blood flow to the brain, which can have a calming and soothing effect on the mind.

Balasana, commonly known as 'Child's Pose,' is beneficial to mental health since it soothes the nerves.

The name of this asana denotes that it promotes happiness and relaxation of the mind and will help relieve anxiety and stress.

A good stay in this posture massages the heart, spine column, abdomen, and pelvic organs, making them feel refreshed and the mind restful.

