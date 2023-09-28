Kerala News LIVE: Heavy Rainfall Expected Today; Yellow Alert In 10 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.00 AM: High Court staffer fatally shoots brother with air gun over verbal spat; arrested

An employee of the Kerala High Court shot the elder brother late on Thursday night in Edayapuram, Aluva. The deceased has been identified as Paulson.

Thomas is being interrogated after being arrested by police. The incident happened around 11 pm on Thursday.

Thomas parked his bike in front of the house in the morning, which was later vandalised by Paulson. Thomas had lodged a police complaint over the same. However, according to reports, a verbal altercation led to the killing.

7.52 AM:

Heavy rainfall expected today; Yellow alert in 10 districts

According to the IMD, widespread rainfall is expected in the state today. A yellow alert has been sounded in 10 districts including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. There is a ban on fishing in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts today and tomorrow. The cyclonic circulation will turn into a low pressure over Myanmar and the East Bay of Bengal in the next few hours.