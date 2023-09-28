NGS Sample Preparation Market Is Growing At CAGR Of 7.3% To Achieve USD 8.5 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The NGS sample preparation market products sale reached a substantial value of US$ 3.8 billion in 2021. Anticipated data for 2022 suggests a year-on-year growth of 10.5%, projecting sales to reach US$ 4.2 billion.

Looking forward to the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2032, the market is poised for significant expansion. Market demand is expected to surge at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%, ultimately reaching an estimated US$ 8.5 billion by the end of this period.

In the realm of genomics and genetic research, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) has emerged as a transformative technology that is reshaping our understanding of biology and medicine. The ability to rapidly and accurately sequence DNA and RNA has opened up a world of possibilities, from decoding the human genome to diagnosing rare genetic diseases.

The NGS Revolution

Next-Generation Sequencing represents a quantum leap forward in the field of genomics. Traditional Sanger sequencing, which dominated the field for decades, was slow, expensive, and could only sequence small fragments of DNA at a time. NGS, on the other hand, enables researchers to simultaneously sequence millions to billions of DNA fragments in a single run. This not only dramatically reduces the time and cost of sequencing but also allows for the analysis of complex genomes and metagenomes.

The applications of NGS are vast and continue to expand. Initially used primarily for genome sequencing, NGS is now applied to various fields, including cancer research, infectious disease diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, and even forensic science. Its versatility has made it a cornerstone technology in both research and clinical settings.

The Importance of Sample Preparation

While NGS has revolutionized genomics, it is essential to recognize that the quality of sequencing data heavily relies on the quality of the input DNA or RNA. This is where sample preparation solutions come into play. Sample preparation is a critical step that involves extracting, purifying, and often amplifying the genetic material before it can be sequenced. Any errors or contaminants introduced at this stage can significantly impact the accuracy and reliability of the sequencing results.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the industry employ several strategic expansion methods to stay competitive, including the introduction of innovative sample products, collaborations with existing manufacturers, acquisitions, and securing regulatory clearances. Here are some notable developments within this landscape:

: In April 2021, QIAGEN N.V. unveiled the QIAseq DIRECT SARS-CoV-2 Kit. This kit represents a viral genome enrichment and library preparation solution designed to significantly reduce library turnaround times and decrease the use of plastics in NGS.: Thermo Fisher Scientific made a significant move by finalizing an agreement to acquire PPD Inc. for a substantial sum of US$ 17.4 billion. This strategic acquisition aims to foster innovation, enhance drug development efficiency, and advance clinical research endeavors.: In May 2021, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) Inc. acquired Swift Biosciences to expand its portfolio of NGS library preparation genomics kits. Swift Biosciences is known for developing and commercializing NGS Library Prep Kits that maximize data output, offer comprehensive coverage, and reduce sequencing costs. IDT, on the other hand, is a leader in the development and production of nucleic acid products, catering to academic and commercial research, agriculture, medical diagnostics, pharmaceutical development, and synthetic biology.

These strategic moves by key industry players underscore the dynamic nature of the NGS sample preparation market, where innovation, collaboration, and acquisitions play pivotal roles in maintaining competitiveness and driving advancements in genomics and related fields.

Key Segments Covered in the NGS Sample Preparation Industry Report



By Product Type :



Instruments

Kits, Reagents & Consumables

By Application :



Drug & Biomarker Discovery



Diagnostics



Precision Medicines



Others





Agriculture

Animal Research

By End User :



Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers



Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies



Academic & Research Institutes



Others





CROs

CMOs

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

The growing applications of NGS are propelling the demand for sample preparation solutions. As genomics continues to permeate various aspects of healthcare and research, the role of sample preparation in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of sequencing data cannot be overstated. The NGS revolution is far from over, and the sample preparation industry is set to evolve in tandem with it, offering increasingly sophisticated solutions to meet the diverse needs of the genomics community.

