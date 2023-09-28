Tricon Solutions Inc. Wins Alberta Women Entrepreneurs Upsurge Entrepreneur Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Tricon is pleased to announce it won the Alberta Women Entrepreneur's Upsurge Entrepreneur Award.



AWE awards the Upsurge Entrepreneur Award to female entrepreneurs who have built a solid foundation for their business and are now experiencing rapid growth and significant expansion opportunity by strengthening their leadership capacity and developing new marketing opportunities. They have a strong vision and drive and have achieved business growth by cultivating loyal and passionate brand ambassadors among their customers and employees.

“Kindra and I are absolutely thrilled to be the winners of the Upsurge Entrepreneur Award amidst such an extraordinary group of women achievers. The visibility and celebration of this achievement by our team will open new doors for us by sharing our story, our values, and the passion that propels us forward.” states Katie Phillips, Partner, Tricon Solutions.

“Our ambition stretches beyond borders, and this recognition fuels our drive to make an impact well beyond Alberta's confines. This award speaks to the quality, integrity, and innovation that define Tricon,” followed Kindra Howard, Partner, Tricon Solutions.

About Tricon Solutions

Tricon Solutions, headquartered in Calgary, AB, specializes in staff augmentation and project delivery services. Our exceptional track record is attributed to our unwavering focus on being project experts. We excel in the functional space and speak the language of projects, ensuring real, proven excellence in our services.

Whether you're a client or consultant, Tricon stands by your side, committed to providing unwavering support. We prioritize diversity and inclusivity in our workforce, recognizing that the most remarkable ideas stem from diverse minds and experiences. The Tricon Army, our inclusive and diverse community, amplifies our potential, enabling us to achieve significant victories for our clients.

As a women-owned company, we bring a unique, relationship-based perspective to a traditional industry. Our mantra is that true success is a collective endeavor, and we are dedicated to achieving greatness together with our clients and consultants.



