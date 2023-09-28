(MENAFN- IssueWire)

RIGHTSURE Launches New Insurance Bundle Platform , Thousands Sign Up first 60 days.

RIGHTSURE, North America's Most Awarded Insurance Firm, is proud to announce the launch of its AI infused discount discovery technology that helps beat insurance company rate increases.

The solutions provided have already helped thousands of consumers facing rate increases from their insurance carriers, save more money than they thought possible.

RIGHTSURE is known for its famously friendly humans and commitment to infusing Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning into Insurance Processes. With the launch of their new bundle platform , they are leveraging their proprietary discount discovery technology to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone.

Our new platform is experiencing perfect timing for many Americans as they seek economic relief during these challenging times. By bundling their insurance needs, customers can save hundreds of dollars annually while still receiving the same comprehensive coverage they need to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"At RIGHTSURE, Our Famously Friendly Humans are always looking for ways to make insurance more accessible and affordable.

said Felicia Garcia, Executive Vice President.

"With this latest launch, we are proud to offer a new way for people to save money on their insurance at a time when its needed most.