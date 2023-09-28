Israel's Top Court Hears Challenges To Law Aimed At Protecting Netanyahu From Removal

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Sept 29 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israel's Supreme Court heard yesterday, arguments challenging a controversial law, that makes it harder to remove an incumbent prime minister.

An eleven-judge panel of the court's 15 judges, convened for the discussion, which was chaired by Chief Justice, Esther Hayut.

They discussed appeals against a law known as the“incapacitation law,” that was passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition in March.

The new law limits the conditions for declaring an Israeli prime minister unfit for office, which reduces the possibility of removing Netanyahu for conflict of interest, over his ongoing corruption trial.

During the court discussion, several judges said that, the law seems to be intended for the personal benefit of Netanyahu, amid a graft trial.

Hayut suggested that, to avoid the appearance of a law personally tailored for Netanyahu, the applicability of the law should be postponed, until after the next elections.

The hearing was the latest in several legal challenges, against the contentious judicial reform, which has been promoted by the most right-wing government in Israel's history, and has sparked months of mass protests across the regime.– NNN-MA'AN

