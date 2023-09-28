Forty Foreign Traders Actively Use Ukrainian GTS Services

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year, 40 foreign companies are active users of services provided by the Gas Transmission System (GTS) Operator of Ukraine LLC.

“Between April and September, 2023, 40 non-resident companies have been actively using the short-haul service of the GTS Operator of Ukraine and transporting gas to Ukraine for storage. These include Europe's largest traders,” reads the statement published on the company's website.

Since the year-start, the GTS Operator of Ukraine has concluded 25 new contracts for the provision of transporting services for non-residents. In total, the company provides services to 130 foreign companies.

As reported, Ukraine imported 1.096 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the European Union and Moldova in August 2023. Natural gas was delivered for storage in the customs warehouse and short-haul mode.