Tajikistan Records Increase In Cargo Transportation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 29. In total,
75.305 million tons of cargo were transported by all modes of
transport in Tajikistan from January through August 2023, which is
a 13.8-percent increase compared to the same period last year,
Trend reports.
Data from the National Statistical Agency of Tajikistan reveals
that the volume of cargo transportation for the first 8 months of
2023 amounted to 7.403 billion tons/kilometers.
During the period under review, 24.910 million tons of goods
were transported in the Khatlon region, constituting 35 percent of
the total cargo transportation volume, 22.077 million tons were
transported in the Sughd region, accounting for 31 percent of total
cargo transportation. Gorno-Badakhshan saw the transportation of
613,200 tons, which accounted for 0.9 percent of the total.
Furthermore, 16.2 percent of cargo transportation occurred in
Dushanbe, amounting to 11.483 million tons, while 16.9 percent of
the total volume, or 12.025 million tons, was transported in
districts under central government jurisdiction.
Transportation by road contributed accounted for 94.4 percent of
the total volume of cargo transportation in Tajikistan.
