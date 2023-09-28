Iceland Seafood International Hf: Shareholders Meeting 24 October 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shareholder's Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Tuesday 24 October at 10 am at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavík, Iceland.
Enclosed is the Notice of Convocation and the Proposed Resolutions from the Board of Directors for the Shareholders Meeting.
Attachments
ISI - EGM 2023 - Notice of convocation ISI - EGM 2023 - Board proposals
