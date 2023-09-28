Meningococcal Vaccine Market To Reach USD 12.4 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 9.3%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Meningococcal Vaccines Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistical Report By Serotype (A, B, C, X, W135 and Y Capsular Polysaccharides), By Type (Monovalent, Bivalent, Quadrivalent, And Others), By Structure, By Age-group, By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2023-2032." According to DataHorizzon Research, The meningococcal vaccines market size was valued at USD 5.1 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 12.4 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.3%. Meningococcal disease is caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitis. The disease has a high fatality rate (5-15%) with life-threatening conditions. The key market drivers are global initiatives healthcare organizations pursue to accelerate vaccination procedures and the growing awareness in the masses towards the importance of vaccines. The rising prevalence of meningitis has led to a rise in the R&D of meningococcal vaccines. Various initiatives taken by the government, as well as non-government bodies to eradicate meningitis, are the key factors driving the market. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends large-scale meningococcal vaccination programs, for example, National Immunization Programs (NIP). Various catch-up vaccination programs are promoted in countries with high disease rates. These are the factors that foster the growth of the meningococcal vaccine market. Research into the development and testing of protein-based vaccines against serotype B is strongly encouraged by the World Health Organization (WHO). This allows pharmaceutical companies to focus on the R&D of these vaccines. Currently, companies are also focusing on the development of pentavalent meningococcal vaccines. Request Sample Report: Report Snapshot:

Report Title Meningococcal Vaccines Market Market Size in 2022 USD 5.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.4 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 9.3% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors. By Serotype A, B, C, X, W135 and Y Capsular Polysaccharides By Type Monovalent, Bivalent, Quadrivalent, And Others By Age-group Infants, young and adults Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others. Major Market Players Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Serum Institute of India Ltd., Merck and co. Inc., Novartis AG., Baxter International Inc., JN International Medical Corporation, Biomed Pvt. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Bharat Biotech

Segmentation Overview:

The global meningococcal vaccine market has been segmented as serotype, type, structure, age group, and region. Conjugate vaccine is the fastest-growing segment in the meningococcal vaccine market. These vaccines are monovalent or quadrivalent. The quadrivalent vaccines dominated the market with a high market share.

North America is the leading region for meningococcal vaccines and is projected to retain a significant market share in the following years. Government initiatives such as health campaigns have generated a huge awareness in the masses. For instance, a campaign like the Adults Get It Too campaign is raised to educate adults about the risks involved in meningitis and the preventive measures they can take to look after themselves.

Meningococcal Vaccine Market Report Highlights:

The global meningococcal vaccine market growth is projected to reach USD 12.4 Billion at a CAGR of 9.3% by 2032.

The meningococcal vaccine market growth drivers include a rise in life-threatening diseases and growing demand for vaccines and therapeutics against meningococcal in underdeveloped countries.

Based on age group, the market is segmented into infants, young, and adults. The young and adult segment dominated the market in 2022. The first dose of meningococcal vaccine is mainly administered at the age of 11 to 12 years and the second dose at the age of 16 years.

Based on structure, meningococcal vaccines are segmented into polysaccharide and conjugate vaccines. The polysaccharide vaccines dominated the market accounting for a larger share.

North America is the leading market and is projected to retain a dominant share in the following years. Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market and is expected to maintain a high share due to healthcare industry enhancements and the widening demand for vaccines.

Some prominent players in the meningococcal vaccine market report include Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Serum Institute of India Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG., Baxter International Inc., JN International Medical Corporation, Biomed Pvt. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., and Bharat Biotech.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2022, Pfizer Inc. submitted the results of phase-3 clinical trials of the pentavalent meningococcal vaccine (MenABCWY) and has planned to submit the application for approval to the USFDA.

In 2020, USFDA has approved Biologics License Application for MenQuadfi meningococcal vaccine by Sanofi. MenQuadfi is intended to protect an extended group of people from 2 to 56 years of age.

In March 2023, GSK plc announced positive pivotal phase III clinical trial data for the 5-in-1 meningococcal ABCWY vaccine. This vaccine has to be administered in two doses with a gap of 6 months.

Meningococcal Vaccines Market Report Segmentation:

Meningococcal Vaccines Market, By Serotype (2023-2032)



A

B

C

X

W135 Y Capsular Polysaccharides

Meningococcal Vaccines Market, By Type (2023-2032)



Monovalent

Bivalent

Quadrivalent Others

Meningococcal Vaccines Market, By Age Group (2023-2032)



Infants

Young Adults

Meningococcal Vaccines Market, By Region (2023-2032)



North America



U.S. Canada



Europe



U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

