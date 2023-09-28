Jack's Hollow Free Haunted Drive Announces 2023 Dates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tammy DoleshalGARDNER, KANSAS, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Jacks Hollow , the family friendly haunted drive-thru experience, is back this October to thrill visitors with startling ghouls and ghostly encounters. As we gear up for another unforgettable season of frights, we are thrilled to announce our Dates for the October 2023 season.Known for its fantastic sets, animatronics and heart-pounding thrills, Jacks Hollow invites thrill-seekers and horror enthusiasts to experience a drive-thru like no other. This immersive Halloween experience promises to leave visitors on the edge of their seats as they navigate the twists and turns of the haunted drive.To make this spooky season even more special, Jacks Hollow is giving back to the community by collecting new, unwrapped toys or gifts for children aged 0-17. These generous donations will be given to the local Charitable organization Secret Santas . Secret Santas is a local community outreach program dedicated to ensuring no child falls through the cracks at Christmas. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to bringing thrills and goodwill to the community."We are excited for this year's Jacks Hollow Drive and are looking forward to giving our visitors an unforgettable Halloween experience," said Tammy Doleshal, of Jacks Hollow. "But it's also important to remember the spirit of giving during this season, which is why we're excited to partner with SecretSantasto make a difference in the lives of children."This year's Jacks Hollow promises more chilling scares, more hair-raising moments, and a chance to make a positive impact in the community. We encourage everyone to join us in our mission to spread joy and make Christmas a little brighter for children in need.Do not miss the chance to be part of the fun this year! Jacks Hollow will be open on October 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 27 & 28th, so mark your calendars, reserve your spot, and prepare for a scary fun time!You can make your free reservation for the time slot of your choice at JacksHollow.com. Please visit our Facebook page and follow us to stay updated on dates and details.Media ContactRoberta Long – ATI1-866-673-5475About Jack's HollowJacks Hollow's Doleshal Family Haunt is a haunted drive-thru experience located in Gardner, KS. With its dedicated volunteers scaring as visitors pass through, and immersive atmosphere, Jacks Hollow promises to deliver a Halloween experience you will remember. Each year, Jacks Hollow aims to give back to the community by supporting charitable initiatives and spreading joy during the holiday season.About SecretSantas.net: SecretSantasis a community outreach charitable organization dedicated to ensuring that no child goes without a gift during the holiday season. Through donations and partnerships, SecretSantasstrives to make Christmas a magical time for community children.Link to Video Clip with QR Code

