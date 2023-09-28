Basra Gas Company Achieves Record Export Of Condensates

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Basra Gas Company (BGC) has exported a record shipment of 25,000 tons of condensates, the largest shipment ever exported by the company.

Andrew Weir, CEO of BGC, said the shipment was a "major achievement that will boost export rates and enhance Iraq's financial revenues."

"Iraq has the potential to be a global player in the LPG and condensates market, and we are ambitious to be among the leading exporting countries," Weir added.

Basra Gas Company was previously exporting 16,300 tons of condensates, but with increased production, the company has been able to safely and efficiently increase shipments to 25,000 tons using the tanker "Marilyn." This means shipping larger volumes, which enables the company to increase its current and future export capacity.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Oil, BGC has increased its production of associated gas to more than three times what it was producing when it was founded in 2013. The company has also been able to prevent more than 160 million tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere to date. With the full operation of the Basra LNG plant, an additional 10 million tons of carbon dioxide will be prevented from polluting the atmosphere, bringing the company's total carbon dioxide reduction capacity to around 30 million tons per year.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)