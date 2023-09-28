Temporary Labor Market To Reach USD 930.7 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 6.3%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The temporary labor market size was valued at USD 511.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 930.7 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.3%. Temporary employment is when workers are hired/engaged for a specific period per the company's requirement. It can be project-based, task-based, or seasonal contracts as well. For instance, the nature of temporary employment encompasses peak festive seasons, delivery services utilize temporary labor to assist in fulfilling orders, and clerical workers who work in the real estate industry can be beneficial in the peak seasons. Besides, project-based short-term employment includes hiring insurance brokers and retail store employees.

Temporary laborers can help cover seasonal fluctuations in manpower needs, such as spiked demand for products or services. It helps retain the staff, commonly called relievers and helps when permanent employees are unavailable for various reasons. This benefits organizations that offer remote jobs, such as third-party staffing and recruiting for various companies that come under a contractual basis. Temporary labor also reduces the time taken in the hiring process, helps the organization save hiring costs, and has benefits like insurance and annual bonuses.

The temporary labor market benefits employers by getting them the most suitable personnel for the job. The tenure of the personnel depends on the expectations fulfilled. People seek remote employment because many companies operate outside their home country mainly for cost-cutting with temporary and contractual jobs for people from other demographics.

