Sun Care Products Market To Reach USD 22.5 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 4.7%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Sun Care Products Market Size, Growth, Share Statistical Report By Product (Sun Protection, After-Tan, Self-Tan), By Application (Untinted, Tinted), By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Region, and Segment Forecasts 2023-2032 ."
According to DataHorizzon Research, The sun care products market size was valued at USD 14.3 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 22.5 Billion by 2032 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7%. The global sun care products market report discusses opportunities and challenges along with consumer trends until the forecast range. The report comprehensively analyzes the market segments with key takeaways on the global market scenario.
Sun care products are formulations that prevent the skin from damage due to UVA and UVB rays. UVA and UVB rays are the main causes of skin cancer. According to The World Cancer Research Fund International, skin cancer is the 17th most common worldwide cancer type. The rising prevalence of skin cancer in urban areas bolsters the sun care products market.
With worldwide increased incidences of skin cancers such as basal and squamous cell carcinoma, the use of photoprotective products has increased over the years. The rising prevalence of sunburn cases and increasing awareness about photoprotection and sun care products are the major drivers for the sun care products market.
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, bacterial-derived melanin has been shown to protect fibroblast cells against UVA radiation significantly. This provides scope for pharmaceutical companies to focus on developing sun care products with this agent. The development of cost-effective sun care products will also prove efficient for pharmaceutical companies in the near future.
Request Sample Report:
Report Snapshot:
| Report Title
| Sun Care Products Market
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 14.3 Billion
| Market Size by 2032
| USD 22.5 Billion
| CAGR from 2023 to 2032
| 4.7%
| Largest Market
| Europe
| Forecast Period
| 2023 to 2032
| Historic Period
| 2021
| Base Year
| 2022
| Report Scope & Coverage
| Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors.
| By Product
| Sun protection, after-tan products, and self-tan products.
| By Application
| Untinted and tinted products.
| By Form
| Cream and lotion, gel, spray, stick, and others.
| By Distribution Channel
| Hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacy stores, specialty stores, online retailers and others.
| Region
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
| Countries Covered
| U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others.
| Major Market Players
| Johnson and Johnson, Beiersdorf AG, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., L'Oreal Group, Procter and Gamble Company, Shiseido Company Ltd, Amway Corporation, Revlon Inc., Kiehl's LLC, Unilever Plc.
Segmentation Overview:
The global sun care products market has been segmented into product, application, form, distribution channel, and region. Online retailers will dominate the market in 2022. High internet penetration, expansion of retailers on online platforms, and user-friendly interface provided by websites are the main reasons for the growth of the online market.
Europe is the leading region for sun care products and is projected to remain dominant in the following years. Availability of various products, an established manufacturing base, effective distribution, and a wider availability of consumer base are anticipated to drive the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is the leading region for sun care products, and high growth is anticipated owing to the popularity of sun care products in the urban and coastal regions.
Buy This Research Report:
Sun Care Products Market Report Highlights:
The global sun care products market growth is projected at USD 22.5 billion at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2032.
The sun care products market growth drivers include high demand for cosmetic products such as sunscreen lotions and skin moisturizers. High spending on beauty and cosmetic products is expected to contribute to market developments in the forthcoming years.
Sun protection products dominated the market with a high share in 2022. These products include sunscreen and moisturizers. Increasing awareness of frequent exposure to hot climates with an increased risk of skin cancer and dermatologists' sunscreen recommendations drive segment growth.
Europe is the leading region for sun care products based on climate variations and the need for skin care solutions. Also, the demand for organic skin care products and solutions is anticipated to create a niche market for sun care products in the regional market.
Some prominent players in the sun care products market report include Johnson and Johnson, Beiersdorf AG, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., L'Oreal Group, Procter and Gamble Company, Shiseido Company Ltd, Amway Corporation, Revlon Inc., Kiehl's LLC, and Unilever Plc.
Key Developments in the Industry:
In 2023, Carbonwave launched sun care products designed with seaweed-based emulsifiers. The company believes that seaweed is crucial to encourage the formulators to develop an overall naturally enhanced and versatile skin care product.
In 2022, L'Oreal launched a new UV filtering technology product, UVMune 400 that protects the skin from UVA radiation.
Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?
OR
Ask For Discount
Sun Care Products Market Report Segmentation:
Sun Care Products Market, By Product (2023-2032)
Sun protection After-tan products Self-tan products
Sun Care Products Market, By Application (2023-2032)
Sun Care Products Market, By Form (2023-2032)
Cream and Lotion Gel Spray Stick Others
Sun Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel (2023-2032)
Hypermarkets Supermarkets Pharmacy stores Specialty stores Online retailers Others
Sun Care Products Market, By Region (2023-2032)
Europe
U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa
About DataHorizzon Research:
DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.
Contact:
Mail:
Ph: +1-970-672-0390
Website:
Follow Us: LinkedIn
Recent Publications
Cordless Electric Blanket Market 2023 to 2032
Modular Shelving System Market 2023 to 2032
3D Printed Insoles Market 2023 to 2032
Direct Selling Market 2023 to 2032
Check Cashing Services Market 2023 to 2032
2023 to 2032
Tags Sun Care Products Market Sun Care Products Market Size Sun Care Products MarketGrowth Sun Care Products Industry Related Links
Hand Sanitizers Market Bicycle Accessories Market Smart Washing Machine Market Cosmetics Market Flat Glass Market Athleisure Market Bottled Water Market Wet Wipes Market Coffee Machine Market Hair Care Product Market Dermocosmetics Skin Care Products Market
MENAFN28092023004107003653ID1107161282
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.