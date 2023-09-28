Sun Care Products Market To Reach USD 22.5 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 4.7%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The sun care products market size was valued at USD 14.3 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 22.5 Billion by 2032 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7%. The global sun care products market report discusses opportunities and challenges along with consumer trends until the forecast range. The report comprehensively analyzes the market segments with key takeaways on the global market scenario.

Sun care products are formulations that prevent the skin from damage due to UVA and UVB rays. UVA and UVB rays are the main causes of skin cancer. According to The World Cancer Research Fund International, skin cancer is the 17th most common worldwide cancer type. The rising prevalence of skin cancer in urban areas bolsters the sun care products market.

With worldwide increased incidences of skin cancers such as basal and squamous cell carcinoma, the use of photoprotective products has increased over the years. The rising prevalence of sunburn cases and increasing awareness about photoprotection and sun care products are the major drivers for the sun care products market.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, bacterial-derived melanin has been shown to protect fibroblast cells against UVA radiation significantly. This provides scope for pharmaceutical companies to focus on developing sun care products with this agent. The development of cost-effective sun care products will also prove efficient for pharmaceutical companies in the near future.

Request Sample Report:

Report Snapshot: