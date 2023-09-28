Crop Protection Chemicals Market To Reach USD 79.9 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 5.8%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The crop protection chemicals market size was valued at USD 45.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected a market size of USD 79.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.8%. The report comprehensively analyzes the market conditions at global and regional levels in the agriculture sector. In addition, the published report also highlights market segment analysis and key player roles.

Crop protection chemicals are widely used to increase crop yield by protecting plants from damaging pests and weeds. Crop protection chemicals safeguard crops against pests and insects. They play a crucial role in the chemical industry by preventing significant losses in crop yield. With the help of fungicides, insecticides, rodenticides, and micro-biocides, a variety of pests, such as weeds, fungi, insects, germs, and rodents, can be effectively managed and eliminated. However, it is essential to note that certain pesticides can threaten the natural ecosystem.

Products for crop protection reduce yield losses from diseases and pests. It has been registered that around 800 different chemically active ingredients have been approved for worldwide crop protection applications.

Chemicals for crop protection offer farmers a cost-effective means of increasing crop yield and quality. They also maintain consistent yields y-o-y through simplified harvesting methods. Herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides are the three main categories of chemicals used for crop protection. For instance, selective herbicides control the growth of weeds that would otherwise compete with crops for water, nutrients, and sunlight.

