Northwest Copper Announces Executive Changes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (TSXV:NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) (“NorthWest” or the“Company”) announces that Mr. David Moore, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer has resigned from the Company.



“Mr. Moore's departure was not unexpected and I will take a more active role in the Company's day to day affairs until a replacement can be found,” said Grant Sawiak, Executive Chair.“Mr. Moore's resignation will not change our plan moving forward. Once the Technical Committee and the Board determine the best path forward to enhance shareholder value, the Company will seek to hire a full time executive with the skills and experience to implement the plan.”

The Company would like to recognize David for all his work in discovering and delineating the Kwanika deposit.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .

