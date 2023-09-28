EU, Latin America Discuss Fight Against Organised Crime, Drug Trafficking

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (KUNA) - European Union Interior Ministers during their meeting in Brussels Thursday addressed the cooperation with Latin American countries on internal security aspects and especially the fight against organised crime and drug trafficking.

This agenda point was preceded by a working lunch of EU ministers with ministers of the Latin American Committee on Internal Security (CLASI) where they discussed matters of mutual interest in relation to the fight against cross-border serious and organised crime, said an EU statement released tonight.

The two sides agreed on a joint declaration. It underlines the need to join forces in order to provide responses to the criminal threats EU and Latin American countries are facing.

The declaration also stresses the need to - among other things - build effective capacities to fight illicit trafficking of drugs, trafficking in human beings and smuggling of migrants and to increase cooperation between European and Latin American agencies.

"Cooperation between the EU and Latin American countries to fight organised crime is key. Today's exchange with ministers of the Latin American Committee on Internal Security is an important moment to boost our interregional partnership," said Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, Spanish acting minister of the interior, whose country holds the current EU Presidency.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of high numbers of illegal arrivals of migrants and asylum seekers across the entire EU, today's meeting discussed ways to build a close and permanent collaboration with key migratory transit and origin countries.

Ministers supported the need to strengthen the external dimension of EU migration policy in order to face the migratory challenges the EU shares with other continents and countries.

"External migration policy requires comprehensive partnerships with some of our immediate neighbours and dialogues on migration and mobility with partners further afield. The EU's external migration policy needs a more preventive approach in order to effectively address the structural challenges in the countries of origin and transit," said Gomez in press statements.

The Portuguese interior minister informed the meeting on the 2nd Euro-Arab border security conference which will take place in Porto, the second-largest city in Portugal, on 15 and 16 November. (end)

