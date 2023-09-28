US Expresses Concern About Iran's Satellite Launching

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The US State Department on Thursday voiced concern about Iran's launching of a new satellite and its space launch vehicle programs.

"We have long made clear our concerns about Iran's space launch vehicle programs that they provide a pathway to expand its longer range missile systems," Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Matthew Miller said in a press briefing.

"Space launch vehicles incorporate technologies virtually identical and interchangeable with those used in ballistic missiles."

Miller made it clear that Iran's continued advancement of its ballistic missile capabilities "poses a serious threat to regional and international security and remains a significant nonproliferation concern".

"And I will just reiterate, as I've said before about a number of activities in this regard, that we continue to use a variety of nonproliferation tools including sanctions to counter the further advancement of Iran's ballistic missile program and its ability to proliferate missiles and related technology to others," he said. (end)

