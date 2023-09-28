Russia Has Lost 90 Aircraft In Combat Since War Started British Intel Report

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian Aerospace Forces have lost about 90 aircraft in combat.

“The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) have lost approximately 90 fixed-wing aircraft in combat since February 2022. It has also been flying some of its combat aircraft types far more intensively than in peace time,” the UK Ministry of Defence posted on X , referring to intelligence data.

Analysts note that all aircraft have a projected lifespan, in flying hours, so Russia is highly likely eating into many of its airframes' lifespans far more quickly with extra wartime use.

Moreover, the need for extra maintenance is complicated by a shortage of spare parts because of increasing demand and international sanctions.

According to British intelligence data, Russian Aerospace Forces maintain the ability to surge sortie rates over occupied Ukraine.“However, as the war continues much longer than the Russian Ministry of Defence originally planned for, wear and tear of airframes is likely to have reduced the viability of the VKS's long-term tactical air power,” reads the report.

As reported, according to Russian media reports, original spare parts for Boeing and Airbus aircraft worth at least RUB 18 billion were brought to Russia despite international sanctions from March 2022 to March 2023.