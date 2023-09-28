Microcontroller Market Size To Reach USD 77.5 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 10.5%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The microcontroller market size was valued at USD 28.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 77.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.5%. A microcontroller is a small computer on a single integrated circuit (IC) that controls specific devices and processes in embedded systems. It contains a CPU (central processing unit), memory, and input/output peripherals, all in a single chip.

Microcontrollers are widely used in devices and appliances that require some level of automation or control, such as household appliances, automotive systems, medical equipment, and industrial machinery. They are programmed to perform specific tasks and execute instructions that control the behavior of the embedded system.

With the popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT), there is a growing need for microcontrollers that provide connectivity and processing power to IoT devices. The increased demand for microcontrollers with integrated wireless connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ZigBee and advancements in IoT technology will create many lucrative opportunities in the following years.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient devices is propelling market growth. With the growing concern for energy efficiency, microcontrollers must consume less power while providing high-performance capabilities. This has increased demand for developing microcontrollers with low-power consumption features, such as sleep mode and low-power peripherals. Besides, the healthcare industry embraces microcontrollers for various applications, such as medical monitoring devices, implantable devices, and drug delivery systems.

