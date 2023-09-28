Remission Nutrition Announced As Gold Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- International Metabolic Health Day, scheduled for October 10, 2023, is an endeavor to push the boundaries of our understanding of metabolic health, aiming to create a world where the tenets of metabolic health are universally understood and adopted. Dr. Nasha Winters and the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health are excited to announce Remission Nutrition as a Gold Sponsor for this groundbreaking event, signifying a united front in the efforts to bring awareness to metabolic disorders and their role in chronic diseases.Remission Nutrition, a trailblazer in Metabolic Nutrition in Oncology, stands out with its dedicated team of certified Oncology Nutrition Consultants, all committed to crafting individualized plans rooted in the principles of bio-individuality. The team delves into each client's "terrain" to map out optimal nutrition and lifestyle strategies, capitalizing on therapeutic diets tailored to individual needs and assessments. They are stalwarts in the integration of nutrition and lifestyle modifications to complement care and preemptively combat all ten Hallmarks of Cancer. At Remission Nutrition, the journey is more than just about diet and lifestyle; it is about partnership, friendship, and unwavering support.Jen Nolan, BS, MS, ONC, Owner & Lead Oncology Nutrition Consultant at Remission Nutrition, brings over two decades of unparalleled experience and education in Holistic and Clinical Nutrition. With her profound understanding of metabolic nutrition and passion for holistic well-being, Jen emphasizes, "At Remission Nutrition, we witness every day the transformative power of nutrition in oncology. Being part of International Metabolic Health Day allows us to amplify this message, to spread awareness about the critical impact of individualized nutrition and lifestyle in managing metabolic health and its crucial role in countering cancer's spread and proliferation."Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, Executive Director and co-founder of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, shares her enthusiasm about this collaboration: "Remission Nutrition's commitment to metabolic nutrition and individualized approaches resonates with our mission for International Metabolic Health Day. Jen and her team bring a wealth of knowledge and passion that accentuates our collective pursuit to explore and enlighten the world about the intricacies of metabolic health. Their involvement reinforces our initiative's credibility and reach, promising a richer, more informed dialogue on metabolic health globally."For more information on International Metabolic Health Day, and to get involved in this transformative event, please visit metabolichealthday.life .About Remission NutritionRemission Nutrition is paving the way in the field of Metabolic Nutrition in Oncology. Our team of highly trained certified Oncology Nutrition Consultants (ONC) are dedicated to meeting each client exactly where they are. We recognize the importance of bio-individuality, so no plan is exactly alike. We dive deep into the client's“terrain” to determine the best nutrition and lifestyle strategy and use various therapeutic diets depending on individual needs and assessments. Nutrition and lifestyle modifications have been shown to help prevent, compliment care, and help manage cancer and can positively impact all ten Hallmarks of Cancer. From decreasing the spread (metastasis) of cancer cells, to promoting cancer cell death (apoptosis) to inhibiting growth factors - believe it or not, metabolic nutrition and healthy lifestyle practices can be cancer's fiercest opponent. Our compassionate team understands how important it is to have ongoing support and deep meaningful conversations. We lean in, we meet everyone where they are and most importantly, we truly care. At Remission Nutrition, it's more than diet and lifestyle-it's a partnership and a friendship. For more information, visit remissionnutrition.About the Metabolic Terrain Institute of HealthThe mission of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is to restore health for people with cancer through Research, Education, Advocacy, Community, and Healing (REACH). Our mantra of“Test, Assess, AddressTM – Never Guess” is the motivation for our drive to discover novel biomarkers to assess the success or failure of any medical treatment. We are committed to establishing an ecosystem that fosters translational scientific and clinical collaboration, drives cutting-edge metabolic research, leverages advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, prioritizes education, and creates a supportive network of clinicians, diagnostic centers, treatment facilities, prevention programs, and wellness clinics. Together, we will shape a future where innovation, collaboration, and patient empowerment intersect to unlock unprecedented possibilities in healthcare. For more information, visit mtih.###Contact Information:-Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development,-Remission Nutrition: Jen Nolan, MS, BS, ONC, Owner & Lead Oncology Nutrition Consultant, , remissionnutrition.com

