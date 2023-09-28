Adexchanger Recognizes STN Video As Best Video Technology For Media Suppliers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The award recognizes STN's success in helping digital publishers thrive with digital video via easy-to-use AI-powered video creation tools, products and solutions.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video , the online video platform for publishers who care about content, user experience and monetization, has been named "Best Video Technology for Media Suppliers" at the 2023 AdExchanger Awards . STN Video has been recognized for their AI-powered video creation solutions that creates hyper-relevant and instantly monetizable video assets to a publisher's site with zero additional effort or cost.

"STN began incorporating AI into our online video platform in 2018 in the form of our Smart Match automated video selection to help publishers enhance editorial workflow and increase engagement on their site. Our suite of video creation solutions has furthered that endeavor by complementing our existing content library of over 2 million videos from the world's leading content creators including all the major sports leagues in North America." says STN Video CEO Matthew Watson. "Being recognized for the value we are bringing to publishers by an industry leader like AdExchanger is an honor we share with our whole team."

In the first 3 months of use, Publishers who leverage STN's AI-powered video creation solution have seen:



Video player loads increase from 0 to an average of over 100,000 per day

A net new average of 230,000 pieces of new daily monetizable video inventory

A revenue per user increase of 50% An overall daily revenue increase of 81%

AI-powered video creation solutions from STN used in consideration for this award included:





Smart MatchTM: an AI-powered player that improves workflow by instantly matching article keywords with video metadata to select and embed the most relevant piece of content from our library of over 2 million videos from more than 250 providers.

STN Create: A dynamic video creation solution that loads with the player to help create and deliver the best possible video content from any of our AI creation functionalities.

Natural Language Generated Video: A video built from AI using sourced information that can deliver unique and relevant content like sports betting insights, real estate listings, classifieds, weather forecasts, traffic updates and more.

AI-powered 1:1 matches: a one-of-a-kind video populated using AI that delivers a hyper-relevant and unique article summary no matter how specific or niche the editorial. Recirculation Videos: A clickable video carousel of headlines that directs users to recommended articles on a publisher's site based on preferred settings.

The AdExchanger awards recognizes industry leading organizations in digital media, advertising and marketing. STN Video's win for Best Video Technology for Media Suppliers after being nominated for two years in a row.

About STN Video:

STN Video is North America's largest independent Online Video Platform, for publishers that care about user experience, content and monetization. STN Video delivers brand-safe video from over 250 providers including MLB, Rolling Stone, Variety, the NBA, Reuters and Bloomberg in contextually relevant environments across 2,000+ trusted, local publishers including the New York Post, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and more.

STN Video has a library of 2 million+ videos spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using AI-powered technology such as STN Smart Match(TM) and STN Create, publishers simply place an embed code on their website and relevant video content gets instantly matched and populated within their articles all at zero cost. For more information, visit or follow them on

