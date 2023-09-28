Dr. Clement Falbo Updates“First Year Calculus: An Inquiry-Based Learning Approach” To Its Second Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An up to date version for a more comprehensive learning experience

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Clement Falbo releases the second edition of his book,“First-Year Calculus: An Inquiry-Based Learning Approach ,” under The Reading Glass Books. Recently revised as of April 2023, this groundbreaking textbook offers a unique perspective on teaching calculus through the Inquiry-Based Learning (IBL) method, providing students with an engaging and interactive learning experience.Dr. Falbo, a Mathematics Professor Emeritus at Sonoma State University, draws upon his extensive teaching experience and his time as a student of Professor R. L. Moore at the University of Texas, Austin, to present a comprehensive and student-centered approach to calculus education. Inspired by Dr. Moore's renowned teaching methods, the book includes a collection of seminal "problems that teach," designed to foster creativity and encourage student presentations of their solutions in the classroom.The IBL approach employed in "First Year Calculus" promotes active student participation, minimizing lectures by instructors and allowing students to take charge of their learning. By creating an environment where students compete to showcase their problem-solving skills, this method empowers learners to develop a deeper understanding of calculus concepts.This second edition incorporates valuable insights from Dr. Falbo's years of teaching and research, enhancing the clarity and accessibility of the material. The book also includes updated exercises and examples to facilitate a comprehensive learning experience for students at all levels."First Year Calculus: An Inquiry-Based Learning Approach" is a must-have resource for mathematics educators, students, and anyone seeking a fresh perspective on calculus education, available for purchase in both print and digital formats on The Reading Glass Books website, as well as through major online retailers.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit for more information.

