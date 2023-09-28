Stefanchuk Meets With Marshal Of Polish Senate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Tomasz Grodzki.

"Turbulence between Ukraine and Poland is temporary - our countries and peoples will remain good neighbors and reliable partners," the Ukrainian speaker said in a post on Facebook.

At the meeting, Stefanchuk thanked Poland for its significant contribution to countering Russian aggression and its activity in the international arena in defense of Ukrainian interests.

He also thanked for the consolidation of the international community in helping Ukraine.

"I am convinced that Poland will continue to be our reliable friend and will continue to make its contribution to the fight against Russian aggression. I am convinced that the Polish Senate will support Ukraine in its next convocation as well," Stefanchuk emphasized.

As reported, Stefanchuk is in Ireland on a working visit, where he is participating in the Conference of Speakers of the EU Parliaments.

In his speech at the event, the Verkhovna Rada chairman called on the parliaments of the world to support Ukraine not only financially, but also with knowledge, experience and commitment to the principles of international law.