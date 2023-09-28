Azerbaijani Scientists To Take Part In 74Th International Astronautical Congress In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Azerbaijani scientists living in foreign countries will take
part in the 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in
Baku on 2-6 October, Azernews reports, citing
Diaspora.
Diaspora noted that the participants are the head of the
hydrogen energy group at the Solar Energy Centre from the
University of Central California. Dr. Nazim, professor of Istanbul
Trade University Abdullah Sofiyev, the famous scientist in the
field of mechanics and aerospace engineering Chingiz Hajiyev,
professor of the Faculty of Aeronautics and Astronautics of
Istanbul Technical University Esmira Bayramova, and so on.
They were selected according to the list submitted by the State
Committee for Diaspora Relations. Regular contact with the
scientists has been established, and the scientific articles
presented by them gave Azerbaijanis the right to speak at the 74th
International Astronautical Congress.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan won the right to host the
International Astronautical Congress in 2023. It is of great
symbolic significance that 50 years ago Azerbaijan again hosted the
International Astronautical Congress held in Baku in 1973 under the
leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
IAC 2023 will provide an opportunity for the international space
community to come together and explore the latest developments in
the field of space. The theme of the event is“Global Challenges
and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance” and will offer a unique
platform to establish strong collaborations and reach a diverse
international audience.
The IAC 2023 will also be a chance for guests and participants
to experience the culture and hospitality of Azerbaijan. The nation
has put in comprehensive and consistent efforts to deliver the best
IAC experience for the participants and the guests of the country.
A variety of state authorities, government bodies, and other
institutions have contributed to the process.
This will be the second time that Azerbaijan has hosted the IAC,
the first being in 1973. This edition of IAC is coupled with unique
exposure to an emerging market, first-hand experience of the
unmatched Azerbaijani hospitality, genuine cultural immersion, and
the diverse charms of this beautiful country.
