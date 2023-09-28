Artificial Intelligence In New Generation Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The forum on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the New Generation,
which was held in Baku, represented a new era for economic, social,
and daily advancement to improve the progress of production and
consumption. Azerbaijan is advancing the gradual implementation of
the Fourth Industrial Revolution promoted by the World Economic
Forum.
The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change
in the way we live, work, and interact with each other. It is a new
chapter in human history and development, opened by the
extraordinary achievements of the first, second, and third
industrial revolutions. Vital criteria are being brought together
in the physical, digital, and biological worlds in ways that create
both enormous promise and enormous danger. The rapid expansion of
this fourth revolution forces us to rethink how certain values
develop in human daily life, as well as the whole.
The forum opened and showed how it is possible to achieve
expanded perspectives in the already existing structures, bodies,
industry, economic relations, etc. in Azerbaijan; how it is
possible to replace a certain daily routine with a clear and fast
performance of the benefits of the introduction of artificial
intelligence. According to the invited experts, AI in Azerbaijan is
used in football, wrestling, judo, and other sports, in their
coverage, broadcasting, and the output of data on a particular
match, or player, as well as the output of analysis of the
action.
In addition, the experts noted that in the near future in the
agriculture of Azerbaijan, drones with artificial intelligence will
be introduced into production, which will help man in harvesting,
input, and analyzing data with the help of indicators tracking the
soil and fruit, as well as the introduction of automated robot
machines. It is good to see that Azerbaijan is not lagging behind
the industrial complex of AI implementation. Face recognition and
ASAN login on the portal of the electronic state website or
application will also be partially implemented.
The Fourth Industrial Revolution is about more than just
technology-driven change. According to the WEF, it is an
opportunity to help everyone, including leaders, policymakers, and
people from all income groups and countries, to use converging
technologies to create a future with humans. The WEF believes this
is a real opportunity to go beyond technology and positively impact
their families, communities, and organizations as a whole.
In Azerbaijan, as in oil and gas industries, as well as in
organizations, the implementation of industrial, implementation of
various industrial projects is carried out with the help of
Artificial Intelligence and robots. The experts pointed out that
the possibility of introducing artificial intelligence with a
complete knowledge base of the Azerbaijani language, its corpus,
and voice recognition, as well as writing and answering people
using AI in call centers, as well as receiving answers through
special mobile applications is currently being studied. Also of
great importance is the introduction of such technologies in the
sphere of health care, defense industry, and security.
According to Sahib Alakbarov, Deputy Minister of Economy of
Azerbaijan, a solid foundation has been laid for the transformation
of Azerbaijan into an energy, transport, logistics, and
communication hub of global importance, the largest and most
dynamic economic space in the region, the center of the fourth
industrial revolution, as well as the interests of strategic
investors, for the integration of Azerbaijan into the global value
chain and the transition to the stage of innovative
development.
The importance of introducing artificial intelligence in the
analysis of data predicting certain natural disasters, such as
landslides, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. Collective
analysis of data on seismic activity plays an important role in the
safety of society, as the history and mistakes of countries that
have been subjected to natural disasters that, were not able to
technologically analyze certain aspects of cataclysms, give an
important reason for the introduction of AI in the structural
bodies responsible for this analysis, which in the future will save
many lives in the ability to predict the event.
Not so long ago the world was put in use by the company OpenAI,
ChatGPT. It is a chatbot, that can conduct a dialogue, and help
with the task and its solution in the right formulation of the
question. It can write poetry at different levels of genre
stylistics, and help to write programmer code for a certain program
in a programming language.
There are cons, and that is the replacement of humans with
machine code in Europe and other parts of the world. Millions of
people have lost their jobs, as a consequence of replacing them
with ChatGPT, which could times faster to perform the task at hand,
but not in quality, and it is still for the time being led by the
rapid pace of development of technology. Therefore some people
criticise AI and say that it will increase the unemployment
scale.
It should be noted that such kinds of pessimistic people existed
at the beginning of the Industrial Revolution as well. These people
were called Luddites in England. They were opposed to the use of
certain types of cost-saving machinery, often by destroying the
machines in clandestine raids.
These people were pessimistic about new innovations and in every
possible way protested for new technologies, because actually, new
technologies took their jobs. For example, prior to the Industrial
Revolution, it took a dozen blacksmiths to make 500 nails, however,
after the Revolution one machine replaced these workers. Therefore,
at the beginning of the Industrial Revolution workers were against
it. However, the later Industrial Revolution paved way for the
creation of new sectors such as automotive, electronics and so on.
These new sectors absorbed the unemployees. Besides, thanks to the
Industrial Revolution, the products which had been considered
luxury, became available. So, in the first years, the unemployment
rate could be increase, but like the Industrial Revolution, it will
pave the road for new unknown sectors in the economy.
To summarize, AI and other new technologies have a huge
potential to revolutionize the world. It is important for
Azerbaijan to prioritize training and education, as well as invest
in education for future professionals to keep pace in the
fast-paced race of new technologies. Making AI education accessible
to all is important so that everyone can benefit and learn
regardless of geographical location or socio-economic status.
Collaboration between government, the private sector, and civil
society is essential.
MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107161119
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.