Alen J Salerian, MD Writes To Advocate Science-Based Care For Pain Patients

On the cruelty of the war on drugs and pain doctors, Dr. Alen J Salerian exposes the dark saga of persecution, tragedy, and injustice

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Alen J Salerian MD authors“The New Tuskegee: Persecution of Pain Doctors in America ,” a compelling exposé that brings to light a harrowing tale of persecution, tragedy, and the abuse of power that unfolds like a chilling modern-day Tuskegee experiment.Dr. Salerian is an internationally recognized thought leader in psychopharmacology and forensic psychiatry, the founder and president of Doctors For Equal Rights For Mental and Physical Pain, and a reviewer for the New England Journal of Medicine. He has been a voice in newspapers such as the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times and has made television appearances on CBS's 60 minutes, CNN, 48 hours, and BBC.Driven by the desire to bring change, Dr. Salerian began writing“The New Tuskegee: Persecution of Pain Doctors in America” with the hope to sensitize those in the position to the challenges faced by millions of Americans living with chronic physical and mental pain. Dr. Salerian's message was simple-the war on drugs and pain doctors was inflicting cruelty upon those who needed them.“The New Tuskegee: Persecution of Pain Doctors in America” is a gripping account of the heinous events and legal manipulations that shattered innocent lives. The book exposes the misrepresentation of vital statistics by the CDC, which wrongly portrayed an epidemic of deaths from prescription pain medication.The narrative dates back to March 2011 when the DEA conducted a shocking raid on Dr. Salerian's home, falsely accusing him of being a drug lord. This marked the beginning of relentless persecution that culminated in the summary suspension of his DEA license by the DC Department of Health in April 2012, forcing the permanent closure of his practice after four decades of service, to which tragic deaths and disturbing threats followed.Dr. Salerian's tenacious pursuit of truth makes this book an eye-opener for everyone concerned about justice, healthcare, and the abuse of power in America. Expounding the suffering of pain doctors and the bigger picture of the war on drugs, urging society to reevaluate its approach to healthcare and compassion,“The New Tuskegee: Persecution of Pain Doctors in America” is available for purchase in print and digital formats on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit for more information.

