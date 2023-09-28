US Imposes Sanctions On Entities, Individual Exacerbating Sudan's Instability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Thursday targeted two entities and one individual for their role in undermining the peace, security, and stability of Sudan.

"Since the Sudanese people peacefully ousted Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, various actors, including the individual being designated today, have taken steps to undermine Sudan's efforts to establish civilian, democratic governance," the Department of Treasury said in a statement today.

"His actions have obstructed efforts to reach a ceasefire to end the current conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and opposed Sudanese civilian efforts to resume Sudan's stalled democratic transition. The two entities designated today are RSF-affiliated companies generating revenue from, and contributing to, the conflict in Sudan."

Today's designations targeted Ali Karti (Karti) who was the Minister of Foreign Affairs under the Government of Omar al-Bashir, the Sudan-based GSK Advance Company Ltd (GSK) and Aviatrade LLC, a Russia-based military supply company.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson affirmed that the move holds accountable those who have undercut efforts to find a peaceful, democratic solution in Sudan.

"We will continue to target actors perpetuating this conflict for personal gain," he vowed.

Following the fall of the al-Bashir regime, Karti was selected as leader of the Sudanese Islamic Movement (SIM) and led efforts to derail Sudan's progress toward a full democratic transition, including by undermining the former civilian-led transitional government and the Framework Political Agreement process, which contributed to the outbreak of fighting between the SAF and RSF on April 15, 2023, the US Treasury clarified.

He and other hardline Sudanese Islamists are actively obstructing efforts to reach a ceasefire to end the current war between the SAF and RSF and opposing Sudanese civilians' efforts to restore Sudan's democratic transition.

"Karti is designated for being responsible for, or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Sudan," reads the statement.

According to the US Treasury, GSK Advance Company Ltd (GSK) is an information technology and security company run by influential members of Sudanese security forces.

"In fact, GSK has been used as a procurement channel for the RSF, one of the main aggressors in the current conflict in Sudan,

"As of late 2020, GSK worked with Aviatrade LLC, a Russia-based military supply company, to arrange the procurement of parts and supplies, as well as training, for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) previously purchased by the RSF," added the statement.

As of mid-2023, the RSF used GSK to facilitate additional purchases from Aviatrade LLC, including monitoring equipment and spare parts. Purchases between GSK and Aviatrade LLC were likely directed by senior leaders within the RSF.

The United Kingdom designated GSK on July 12, 2023; today's designation advances the consistency and efficacy of international efforts to pressure the belligerent parties to stop fighting.

"GSK is designated for being responsible for, or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Sudan,

"Aviatrade LLC is designated for being responsible for, or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Sudan," reads the US Treasury's statement. (end)

