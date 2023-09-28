IAEA Conf. Grants Palestine Additional Participation Rights, Privileges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday passed a resolution granting the State of Palestine additional rights and privileges of participation.

The resolution was adopted with a majority of 91 votes in favor, five against and 21 abstentions.

Following the voting, Palestine's Ambassador to Austria Salah Abdul-Shafi told KUNA that the resolution gives Palestine the full right to participate in all the agency's general debates and general conferences.

The resolution also gives Palestine the right to co-sponsor draft resolutions and speak on behalf of regional groups if it chairs one of them during the work of the General Conference.

Abdul-Shafi thanked the Arab group for mobilizing the required support for passing the draft resolution.

For his part, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Austria and the UN organizations in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam welcomed with the adoption of this resolution.

"We congratulate ourselves as Arab countries and all the countries that supported this resolution," he said, describing the move as long overdue. (end)

