Eid-E-Milad Being Celebrated In Kashmir Today

Besides Hazratbal, large congregational prayers are expected to be held at Khanqah-e-Maula, Asarisharif Kalashpora, Jenab Sahib Soura, Lal Bazar, Pinjura Shopian, Khiram Sirhama Anantnag (Islamabad), Seer Hamdan, Kaba Marg Qaimoh, Ahmshrief Bandipora and Hazrat Janbaz Wali

Baramulla.



A festive look prevailed in Srinagar for the past several days as many

sshrines

and thoroughfares were decorated and illuminated with florescent lights while religious flags and buntings were hoisted atop many buildings and vehicles to celebrate the birth day of the prophet.

Thousands of devotees flocked to Hazratbal shrine on the eve of Milad.

Devotees converged at the shrine that houses the holy relic of the holy Prophet for Shab Khwani or night long prayers.

People offered prayers and recited Durood (praises of the Prophet) at the shrine for atonement of their sins. People could be seen engrossed in prayers while seeking refuge in Almighty Allah's greatness.

Traffic Police issue route plan

Traffic Police Srinagar has meanwhile issued a route plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad.

“A large number of devotees are expected to assemble at Asari Sharief Hazratbal for the celebrations of Eid-e-Milad falling on intervening night of 28th September and 29th September-2023. Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for smooth flow of traffic coming from different districts of Valley carrying devotees to the Holy Shrine at Hazratbal,” SSP Traffic (Srinagar) Muzaffar Ahmad.

Following routes have been earmarked for the traffic coming from both North and South of Kashmir valley including Central Districts.

In order to ensure smooth regulation of traffic following route plan are hereby devised for convenience of general public for 28th and 29th September-2023:

ROUTE PLAN

Route Plan for vehicles carrying devotees from North, South and Central Kashmir is as under:

NORTH KASHMIR:

Vehicles coming from North Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Shalteng shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine.

SHALTENG – PARIMPORA – QAMARWARI – CEMENT BRIDGE – NOORBAGH – SEKIDAFAR – EIDGAH – ALIMASJID – SAZGARIPORA – HAWAL – ALAMGARI BAZAR – MILL STOP – MOLVI STOP (LAL BAZAR) – BOTSHAH MOHALLAH – KANITAR – UNIVERSITY PARKING (SADERBAL SIDE)

SOUTH KASHMIR:

Vehicles carrying devotees coming from South Kashmir after reaching Panthachowk shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine:

PANTHACHOWK – STONE QUARRY (ATHAWAJAN) – BATWARA – SONWAR BAZAR – RAM MUNSHI BAGH- GUPKAR – GRAND PALACE – ZETHIYAR GHAT – NISHAT – FORESHORE ROAD – HABAK CROSSING – UNIVERSITY PARKING (NASEEMBAGH SIDE).

CENTRAL KASHMIR:

FROM BUDGAM:

Vehicles carrying devotees coming from Budgam and adjoining areas shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine:-

HYDERPORA – TENGPORA – BEMINA BYPASS – BEMINA CROSSING – QAMARWARI – CEMENT BRIDGE – NOORBAGH – SEKIDAFAR – EIDGAH – ALIMASJID – SAZGARIPORA – HAWAL – ALAMGARI BAZAR – MILL STOP – MOLVI STOP (LAL BAZAR) – BOTSHAH MOHALLAH – KANITAR –UNIVERSITY PARKING (SADERBAL SIDE).

FROM LAL CHOWK:

LAL CHOWK – SRTC CROSSING – IKHWAN CHOWK – KHANYAR

CHOWK- BHORI KADAL – RAJOURI KADAL – GOJWARI CHOWK –

HAWAL – ALAMGARI BAZAR – MILL STOP – MOLVI STOP (LAL BAZAR) – BOTSHAH MOHALLAH – KANITAR – UNIVERSITY PARKING (SADERBAL SIDE).

FROM GANDERBAL:

NAGBAL – ZAKOORA – HABAK – NASEEMBAGH PARKING

RETURN ROUTES:

NORTH KASHMIR:

North bound vehicles on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the following routes:

UNIVERSITY PARKING (SADERBAL SIDE)–ASHAIBAGH CROSSING – RAINAWARI – KHANYAR – NOWPORA – DALGATE – M.A ROAD – BUDSHAH BRIDGE – JEHANGIR CHOWK FLYOVER

– BATMALOO –MOMINABAD- TENGPORA – BEMINA BYPASS – PARIMPORA – SHALTENG –

AND ONWARDS.

SOUTH KASHMIR:

South Kashmir bound vehicles on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the following routes:-

NASEEM BAGH PARKING – HABAK CROSSING – FORESHORE ROAD – NISHAT – ZETHIYAR GHAT – GUPKAR – RAM MUNSHIBAGH – SONWAR BAZAR – PANTHACHOWK – ONWARDS.

CENTRAL KASHMIR:

Vehicles bound for Central Kashmir areas on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the following routes:

FOR BUDGAM:

NIT – ASHAIBAGH CROSSING – RAINAWARI – KHANYAR – NOWPORA – DALGATE – GOLF CROSSING – RADIO KASHMIR – ABDULLAH BRIDGE – HATRIC – CONVENT CROSSING – P/S RAJBAGH – JAWHARNAGAR CHOWK – JAWHARNAGAR BUND – RAMBAGH – BARZULLAH BRIDGE – SADDER CROSSING – HYDERPORA –

ONWARDS.

FOR GANDERBAL:

NASEEM BAGH PARKING – HABAK – ZAKOORA – NAGBAL AND ONWARDS.

FOR LALCHOWK:

NIT PARKING – ASHAIBAGH CROSSING – RAINAWARI – KHANYAR –

NOWPORA BRIDGE – KHAYAM CHOWK – DALGATE – M.A ROAD – LALCHOWK.

PARKING PLAN

Elaborate parking arrangements have been made at available locations around the Hazratbal:

For vehicles from North /Central Kashmir:

Inside University campus through Sir Syed Gate (Saderbal Side) For vehicles from South Kashmir including Ganderbal:

Inside Naseem Bagh University Campus through Budshah Gate (Habbak Side). For vehicle moving from Rainawari Khanyar towards Hazratbal Shrine.

NIT Parking

Traffic camp at Hazratbal (VIP Parking)

This area is specially earmarked for official vehicles.

