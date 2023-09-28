NOVONIX Announces Participation In October Investor Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or the“Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that members of the executive team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in October 2023:





NOVONIX Business Update Webcast to be held October 5th, 2023 at 8:30 am AEDT (Sydney) (October 4th at 5:30 pm EDT (New York));

ShareCafe "Hidden Gems” webinar on October 11th at 12:30 pm AEDT (Sydney);

OTC Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on October 12th, 2023 at 11:00 am EDT (New York); and Citi Australia and New Zealand Investment Conference in which NOVONIX will participate virtually, the morning of October 13th, 2023 AEDT (Sydney).

NOVONIX management will be available to host one-on-one and group investor meetings during the Citi Conference. Presentation materials and webcast links will be available prior to each event on the NOVONIX investor relations website .

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite anode material manufacturing operations, and has developed an all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future. To learn more, visit us at or on LinkedIn and X .

