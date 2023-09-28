Blue Wave Printing & Display Announces New C-Level Appointments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Their combined expertise and dedication will be instrumental in ensuring that Blue Wave continues to offer outstanding customer service and fast, reliable printing solutions to our clients.” - Scott HagelinMANCHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As Blue Wave Printing & Display continues its trajectory of innovation and leadership in the trade show industry , company owners Scott Hagelin and Elaine Hagelin proudly announce a new organizational structure aimed at strengthening strategic planning and execution. A family-owned and operated business from the beginning, Blue Wave will continue to be a family-run company.



Scott Hagelin, who has steered the company's vision and direction since its inception, will be holding the position of President and CEO, ensuring that Blue Wave's legacy of excellence is upheld.



Elaine Hagelin, an instrumental figure in the company's financial and operational strategy, will take on the role of Vice President and CFO. Elaine's expertise has been a cornerstone of the company's financial health and stability.



The company is equally excited to announce the appointments of Kristina Hagelin and Eric Hagelin to the roles of Chief Operations Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, respectively.



Kristina Hagelin, with her 5-year tenure at Blue Wave, has been pivotal in the accounting and HR departments. Now, as the COO, she will harness her operational knowledge to streamline processes, ensuring that the company continues to meet the demands of its clients swiftly and efficiently.



Eric Hagelin, a key member at Blue Wave for 9 years, brings a vast knowledge of the industry and marketing strategies to the table. As the CMO, Eric is set to lead the company's marketing endeavors, driving engagement, innovation, and expansion.



"The new appointments of Kristina and Eric underline our commitment to growth, customer satisfaction, and staying ahead of the curve in the trade show industry," says Scott Hagelin, President, and CEO. "Their combined expertise and dedication will be instrumental in ensuring that Blue Wave continues to offer outstanding customer service and fast, reliable printing solutions to our clients."



Blue Wave Printing has consistently stood out in the market with its wide array of products ranging from high-quality banners, custom booth backdrops, pop-up displays, to custom floor stickers . Their dedication to utilizing cutting-edge technology ensures that clients always have access to the latest in trade show display innovations. As industry leaders, they recognize the importance of first impressions, and their products are tailored to ensure businesses capture attention instantly and make a lasting impact.



More than just a business, Blue Wave Printing & Display is a testament to family values and unity. The Hagelin family's involvement at various levels of leadership underscores a deeply-rooted commitment to quality, trust, and collaboration. Clients often feel this warmth and personalized approach, appreciating the unique blend of professionalism and family touch. This close-knit bond and shared vision have been instrumental in shaping the company's culture and values.



About Blue Wave Printing & Display:

Established in 1991, Blue Wave Printing & Display has been at the forefront of the trade show industry, offering state-of-the-art printing solutions, innovative display designs, and exceptional customer service. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Blue Wave is poised to set new benchmarks in the industry.

Eric Hagelin

Blue Wave Printing & Display

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook