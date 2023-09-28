R. Lee Mahee Conveys In Memoir That Life Comes Full Circle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

He comes back to the same place, but with a different set of eyes

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Having lived a fulfilling life, R. Lee Mahee gets real and personal in his memoir about his reflections about growing up as a person of color in America during the Vietnam War.His book“In The Name of LIBERTY AND DEMOCRACY : Personal reflections on Civil Rights and the War in Vietnam” masterfully weaves together his personal story with the larger historical narrative. Here, he narrates how he was drafted into the Army in 1969 at the age of twenty-two, serving with combat engineer units in and around Pleiku, Vietnam. For his meritorious service with the U.S. Army in Pleiku, he earned a Bronze Star Medal.Fast forward to forty years later, he was now a full-time faculty member at a historically black university. It offered classes to students from various countries, even Communist ones like Russia and China-and also in Hanoi. On one fateful event, he was asked to teach an MBA course there in Vietnam to which he agreed.Upon arriving at the Hanoi airport, he flashbacks to the pivotal, defining moments in his life. He becomes apprehensive at the thought that he will be teaching a leadership course to the sons and daughters of his former enemy. How will the next events unfold? How will the students in Hanoi accept a former combatant black man who served in Vietnam?Indeed, no matter the meandering process of life, all things come full circle. This is manifested in Mahee's autobiography. He begins and ends his journey in the same place, but with a different set of eyes.“In The Name of LIBERTY AND DEMOCRACY” is a perfect book for anyone interested in American history, race, and the Vietnam War. Readers will be left turning each page as Mahee offers a first-hand and insightful perspective on this turbulent time. Purchase a copy on Amazonor other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit for more information.

