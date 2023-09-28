(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liberty Search Ventures announces Operator-in-Residence partnership with behavioral health executive and U.S. Army Veteran, Nate Pelletier

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Liberty Search Ventures (“LSV”) is a lower middle-market private equity firm that focuses on search fund partnerships to acquire and grow existing profitable businesses. Leveraging the search fund model, LSV partners with talented entrepreneurs to execute on an industry thesis by supporting and assisting them in identifying, acquiring and operating category leading businesses.The firm intends to leverage its experience as entrepreneurs, operators, and investors to identify and execute on growth opportunities in the behavioral health space as well as value-based care in their partnership with Nate Pelletier as their inaugural Operator-in-Residence.The behavioral health industry has seen significant growth in the last 10 years due to the opioid and mental health crisis affecting the nation. The Covid-19 pandemic added to the increased demand for mental health services.“With the continuing push towards value-based care focused on patient outcomes and cost of care management, we believe that a partnership with an entrepreneur like Nate who has extensive industry experience and deep operational background will enable our ability to create significant value in the behavioral health industry” said Alon Amar , Co-Founder of Liberty Search Ventures.About Liberty Search VenturesLiberty Search Ventures (“LSV”) is an NYC-based institutional investment firm that partners with entrepreneurial executives and operators to invest in leading small- and mid-sized businesses. With committed capital from limited partners, LSV provides patient and flexible capital for liquidity or growth with a long-term approach to building and growing businesses in partnership with founders and management. LSV invests primarily through the traditional search fund model as well as direct partnerships with entrepreneurs via its Operator-in-Residence program.About Nate PelletierNate Pelletier is a behavioral health industry veteran with 10 years of executive experience in behavioral health focused in the clinical addiction and mental health industries. He started his career as a Combat Army Infantry Officer in 2003 and joined Procter & Gamble as a supply chain and marketing manager for a billion-dollar brand. After leaving P&G in 2009, he led the turnaround of a non-profit residential and outpatient clinical addiction business; and in 2018, he joined BrightView Health, a private-equity backed behavioral health company where he led business development initiatives supporting the company's rapid growth. In 2022, he joined Eleanor Health, a venture-backed company where he led growth operations. More recently, he worked as a management consultant supporting high growth behavioral health companies specializing in clinical addiction, mental health and value-based care. Nate received his bachelor of engineering degree from West Point, holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, and a master's in Business Analytics from NYU Stern School of Business.

