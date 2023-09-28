Skip Freeman Joins With Successbooks® To Co-Author Empathy And Understanding In Business With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Meet Skip Freeman, a distinguished graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, known for his unwavering resilience and excellence, joins forces with SuccessBooks® and renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss to co-author the highly anticipated book, "Empathy and Understanding in Business.” This partnership unites their visionary minds on a mission to redefine the foundations of business success.

Scheduled for release by the end of 2023, "Empathy and Understanding in Business" is poised to revolutionize traditional business literature by highlighting the profound impact of human connection, empathy, and emotional intelligence on building thriving enterprises.

Skip Freeman's remarkable journey, marked by resilience and excellence, began at West Point, where he graduated in the top 5% of his class as a mechanical engineer and organic chemist. His commission as an Army Officer in the United States Army Corps of Engineers set the stage for an outstanding military career.

Notable highlights from Skip's military service include leading a platoon in the hazardous cleanup of radioactive debris at Enewetak Atoll with the 65th Combat Engineer Battalion, an achievement that earned him the first of two Army Commendation Medals. He further commanded the 48th Chemical Unit, training soldiers in survival skills for nuclear, chemical, and biological battlefields. Skip's dedication to excellence led him to head the Organic Chemistry Department at West Point, where he was awarded the Army Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding contributions.

Transitioning into the corporate world, Skip's leadership skills continued to shine. He advanced through various roles, including Vice President of Sales and Marketing for renowned firms. In 2003, leveraging his expertise, he founded his recruiting firm, specializing in hiring top talent for the chemicals, manufacturing, and building automation sectors, with contributions to international recruitment for the CIA.

Skip's finely tuned hiring process, coupled with methodologies from the Black Swan Group, offers a unique 3-year replacement guarantee on hires made through his firm. He has become a trusted partner for critical hiring needs in diverse fields, including field sales, engineering, operations, and executive leadership roles.

Skip Freeman's journey from military service to successful corporate leadership, coupled with his unwavering dedication to preventing nuclear war, makes him an inspiring figure and a call to action for us all. His partnership with Chris Voss in "Empathy and Understanding in Business" promises to deliver invaluable insights that will reshape how professionals approach business dynamics.

