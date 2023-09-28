Celebrate Mole Day With A Fun New Picture Book That Teaches Chemistry Basics To Elementary School Kids

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adam E. Cohen, Ph.D., Prof. of Chemistry and Physics, Harvard UniversityWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Looking for ways to celebrate National Mole Day ? Get ready with a new book from Science Naturally , called Mole and Tell . It introduces kids to the important unit of measurement known as the mole, and is the first book in the Celebrate Science series. Mole and Tell explores the national holiday surrounding Avogadro's number with a unique take on show and tell.Written by brother-sister duo Catherine Payne and John Payne II, Mole and Tell gives accessible explanations to concepts such as the periodic table, molar mass, molecules, scientific collaboration, and the International System of Units, all through a picture book full of cute characters. Though written for children ages 7–10, even older students and curious adults can use it to refresh or improve their understanding of what moles really are.“This book introduces children to how chemists count things like atoms and molecules. What a fun way to learn about one of the core concepts of chemistry!” says Adam E. Cohen, Ph.D., Professor of Chemistry and Physics at Harvard University.“Mole and Tell is sure to spark curiosity and encourage kids into more scientific explorations.”Mole Day is celebrated every year on October 23rd from 6:02 a.m. to 6:02 p.m. The date was selected to reflect the unit itself, 6.02 x 1023, also known as Avogadro's Number. Initially created by educator Margaret Cristoph in the 1980s, the holiday took off when Maurice Oehler, a high school chemistry teacher, founded the National Mole Day Foundation in 1991. Every year, the celebrations around the holiday take on a new theme selected by the foundation-the theme for 2023 is Sherlock Molmes! An integral part of the American Chemical Society's National Chemistry Week, Mole Day is a valuable holiday for science educators that helps expose students to the basics of chemistry and encourages a sense of scientific investigation.Along with the book itself, a Teacher's Guide is provided to expand on the book's content. It includes new, fun ways for kids to engage with the material. The Guide can be downloaded at no charge from the publisher's website, and provides discussion questions, hands-on activities, and experiments. Parents, educators, and librarians will love these extensive resources!Author Catherine Payne worked as a journalist after earning master's degrees from Harvard and Columbia Universities. After returning to her native Guam, she became an English instructor and tutor. Catherine especially loves writing books that transport children to happy places. The inspiration she draws from Pacific cultures helps her appreciate the interconnectedness of all things. Contact her at .When author John Payne II, Catherine's brother, discovered superhero comic books, it sparked a lifelong love of reading that led to an interest in speech and language. After pursuing degrees at San José State University and the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, John now works with kids as a speech clinician in Guam. Contact him at .Artist Elisa Rocchi grew up in the countryside of northern Italy, along with her unique friend and pet cat, Minù. She has always loved drawing and writing and works as a children's book illustrator. Elisa currently lives in Milan, Italy with her husband and children. To see more of Elisa's work, visit ElisaRocchi.it.Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Their books are distributed to the trade bythe National Book Network [NBNbooks(domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about their publications, to arrange author interviews or graphics, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact them. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.Mole and TellAges 7-10 . 8 x 10” . 40 pagesHardback ($16.95): 978-1-958629-11-6Paperback ($14.95): 978-1-958629-10-9eBook ($13.99): 978-1-958629-12-3

