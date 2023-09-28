Algoma Steel Provides Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Guidance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“Algoma” or“the Company”), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today provided guidance for its fiscal second quarter ending September 30, 2023. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.



Fiscal 2024 second quarter total steel shipments are expected to be in the range of 540,000 to 550,000 tons and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $75 million to $85 million.

Michael Garcia, Algoma's Chief Executive Officer commented,“Our operations have run in line with our expectations in the fiscal second quarter. Our Plate Mill modernization project reached a key milestone, as we commenced cold commissioning and ran trial plates through our heavy gauge inline shear. Hot commissioning continues and an expected ramp towards higher plate production is planned for the end of the calendar year.”

“We are closely monitoring the evolving United Auto Workers union's work stoppages at certain North American auto manufacturing facilities and the impact they are having on steel markets, including lower than expected realized pricing for recent steel shipments. In the meantime, we expect to perform our normal annual steel making vessel reline, along with other planned seasonal maintenance during the fiscal third quarter. On the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) project, work has advanced as expected during the quarter, with additional scope committed and priced as we continue to de-risk the project and work towards our expectation of a late calendar 2024 commissioning,” Mr. Garcia concluded.

About Algoma Steel Inc.

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. Driven by a purpose to build better lives and a greener future, Algoma is positioned to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions to applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in North America and is the only producer of discrete plate products in Canada. Its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”) is one of the lowest-cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America.

Algoma is on a transformation journey, modernizing its plate mill and adopting electric arc technology that builds on the strong principles of recycling and environmental stewardship to significantly lower carbon emissions. Today Algoma is investing in its people and processes, working safely, as a team to become one of North America's leading producers of green steel.

As a founding industry in their community, Algoma is drawing on the best of its rich steelmaking tradition to deliver greater value, offering North America the comfort of a secure steel supply and a sustainable future as your partner in steel.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively,“forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Algoma's Adjusted EBITDA guidance, estimated shipments for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the supply of raw materials and other key inputs in the steelmaking process, Algoma's transition to EAF steelmaking, including the progress, costs and timing of completion of the Company's EAF project, Algoma's future as a leading producer of green steel, Algoma's modernization of its plate mill facilities, transformation journey, ability to deliver greater and long-term value, ability to offer North America a secure steel supply and a sustainable future, and investment in its people, and processes, plans or future financial or operating performance. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“design,”“pipeline,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. Readers should also consider the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information” in Algoma's Annual Information Form, filed by Algoma with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities (available under the company's SEDAR+ profile at and with the SEC, as part of Algoma's Annual Report on Form 40-F (available at as well as in Algoma's current reports with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Algoma assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS”), we use certain non-IFRS measures to evaluate the performance of Algoma. These terms do not have any standardized meaning prescribed within IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of our financial performance from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, refers to net (loss) income before amortization of property, plant, equipment and amortization of intangible assets, finance costs, interest on pension and other post-employment benefit obligations, income taxes, restructuring costs, impairment reserve, foreign exchange gain, finance income, inventory write-downs, carbon tax, changes in fair value of warrant, earnout and share-based compensation liabilities, transaction costs, share-based compensation, and past service costs related to pension benefits and post-employment benefits. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue for the corresponding period. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flow from operations, as defined by IFRS, and should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of performance prescribed by IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define and use it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as defined and used by other companies. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be a meaningful measure to assess our operating performance in addition to IFRS measures. It is included because we believe it can be useful in measuring our operating performance and our ability to expand our business and provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results across different time periods and to the operating results of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by analysts and our lenders as a measure of our financial performance. In addition, we consider Adjusted EBITDA margin to be a useful measure of our operating performance and profitability across different time periods that enhance the comparability of our results. However, these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as alternatives to, net income, cash flow from operations or other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. Because of these limitations, such measures should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to invest in business growth or to reduce indebtedness. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our IFRS results using such measures only as supplements to such results. See the financial tables below for a reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial measures reported herein.

