Buffalo Bill Center Of The West Receives Federal Funding And Grants For Collections Storage Renovation Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Buffalo Bill Center of the West Façade

Significant upgrades planned for existing vault and storage spaces, including updated humidity and temperature control systems.

- Rebecca West, Executive DirectorCODY, WY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is proud to announce it has been awarded a "Save America's Treasures" grant from the National Park Service and Institute of Museum and Library Services. The funds will allow the Center to undertake a transformative project aimed at enhancing the preservation and accessibility of its extensive collection. This project, which focuses on upgrading existing storage spaces, electrical systems, and climate control measures, marks a significant milestone in the Center's commitment to preserving and sharing the legacy of the American West.With the support of federal funding and grants , matched with private funds from various sources, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West will embark on a comprehensive upgrade project that will benefit not only the Center, but also countless visitors, researchers, and enthusiasts interested in the rich history and culture of the American West.Key Highlights of the Upcoming Upgrades Include:Advanced Artwork Storage Solutions:The project will introduce state-of-the-art cantilevered art storage racks and museum-grade storage cabinets, ensuring that the Center's valuable collection pieces are stored safely and efficiently.Streamlined Vault Spaces:The consolidation of three separate storage spaces into one centralized facility will facilitate better organization and accessibility for the Center's five museums. This streamlined storage solution will make it easier for staff to locate and retrieve collection pieces for exhibitions, research, and educational purposes.Enhanced Climate Control:The project will tap into previously upgraded systems for temperature and humidity controls, accomplished via a former grant by the National Endowment for the Humanities, to create an optimal environment for the preservation of artifacts, manuscripts, artworks, and other valuable items within the collection.The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is excited about the opportunities that these upgrades will bring to the organization. Not only will the improvements enhance the preservation of the Center's extensive collection, but they will also allow for more dynamic and engaging exhibitions, as well as expanded research and educational programs."We are immensely grateful for the federal funding and grants that have made this project possible," said Rebecca West, Executive Director at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. "These upgrades will help us continue our mission of preserving the heritage of the American West and sharing it with the world. We look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our community and beyond."The Buffalo Bill Center of the West extends its sincere thanks to the National Park Service and Institute of Museum and Library Services, and all those who have supported this endeavor. This project underscores the commitment of the Center to preserving and celebrating the legacy of the American West for generations to come.About the Buffalo Bill Center of the West:The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, located in Cody, Wyoming, is a world-renowned Smithsonian Affiliate institution dedicated to preserving the rich heritage and history of the American West. With five distinct museums under one roof, the Center offers visitors an immersive experience that explores the Greater Yellowstone Area's wildlife and ecosystems, lives of Plains Indian Peoples, Western artwork, history of firearms, and the legacy of Buffalo Bill Cody. Through exhibitions, educational programs, customized exclusive tours, and research initiatives, the Center fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of the American West's enduring impact on our nation's culture and identity. For more information, please visit .

Ken Straniere, PR/Marketing Manager

Buffalo Bill Center of the West

+1 307-578-4137

email us here

Visit the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming!