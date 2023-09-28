Zurvita Announces Providing ONE MILLION MEALS To The Hungry And Sponsorship Of Orphans In East Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Zurvita has reached their goal of providing one million meals to the hungry as part of their Zeal for Meals Program . In accordance with the company's mission to help those around the world, Zurvita founder and CEO Jay Shafer and his wife Suzy, VP of Field Engagement, will be sponsoring a child from SERV International's House of Hope orphanage in Kenya, East Africa. Additionally, for every 200,000 meals provided, Zurvita will be sponsoring a child, helping to save a life - and ultimately, a generation.To reach the million mark, Zurvita has donated three meals for every canister sold of their award-winning natural health drink powder Zeal as well as two meals with a pouch of their newest products, Zurge and Zundora.Zurvita is a company led by faith with a two-part mission: one, to empower people to take control of their health and happiness through award-winning natural wellness products and two, to feed hope and spread compassion, specifically by feeding hungry families worldwide. Zurivta has provided food and assistance for those in need through a powerful partnership with SERV International.Zurvita brings families effective all-natural health and wellness products from the most potent and nourishing ingredients and superfoods. Award-winning products include Zeal for Life all-in-one nutritional drink, anti-inflammatory performance products, and the latest innovation in beauty: Zundora, a brand-new antioxidant collagen blend for that healthy glow and youthful look. All Zurvita wellness products are developed through extensive work with physicians, scientists, and researchers to create meaningful change in one's health journey.For more information please visit .###

