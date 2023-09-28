2023 Content Marketing Awards Top Winners Announced Live At Content Marketing World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2023 Content Marketing Award Top Winners Announced at #CMWorld

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just awarded the top eight winners in the prestigious 2023 Content Marketing Awards program during a special live ceremony at the Content Marketing World Conference and Expo in Washington, D.C. The Content Marketing Awards is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.Here are the 2023 top Content Marketing Award winners:-Content Marketing Project of the Year: The Ecopreneurs – Produced by Salesforce and agency, FORTUNE Brand Studio-Agency of the Year (Less than 100 Employees): Imprint-Agency of the Year (More than 100 Employees): Pace-Agency of the Year (Branded Studio or Agency within a Media Company): FORTUNE Brand Studio-B2B Branded Content Campaign of the Year: The Ecopreneurs – Produced by Salesforce and agency, FORTUNE Brand Studio-B2C Branded Content Campaign of the Year: Enfamil 2022 Content Strategy – Produced by Reckitt and agency, Hearts & Science-B2B Content Marketer of the Year: Richard McGill Murphy, Editor in Chief, Director of Brand Thought Leadership, ServiceNow-B2C Content Marketer of the Year: R. Ethan Braden, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Purdue UniversityCongratulations to the winners of the top eight Content Marketing Award prizes and the more than 60 individual category winners announced in July. You can see the full list of the 2023 winners here:“It's such an honor and privilege to be able to celebrate some of the most innovative and successful content marketing work we've seen this year during the annual Content Marketing Awards program,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute.“The year's group of winning content marketers, teams, agencies, and brands are truly delivering creative, audience-first content and experiences that are driving business growth and innovation.”The 2024 Content Marketing Awards program will open in Spring 2024. Brand marketers and agencies can visit the website to be notified when next year's program opens: ContentMarketingAwardsAbout Content Marketing InstituteContent Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, the Marketing Analytics & Data Science (MADS) conference, and CMI virtual events, including ContentTECH Summit. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit .About Informa ConnectInforma Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

