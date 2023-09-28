Vietnam Airlines Named Five Star Global Airline By APEX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vietnam Airlines representatives and APEX CEO Joe Leader

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Vietnam Airlines , a Skytrax Four Star airline and flag carrier of Vietnam, has been named a 2024 Five Star global airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). Vietnam Airlines was honored at the APEX and International Flight Services Association awards ceremony on September 20 in Long Beach, California. Vietnam Airlines was among 20 global airlines that were honored with a Five Star rating, including ANA, Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, Korean Air, and others.The APEX Five Star Airline Award and Four Star Airline Award are based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app. For the 2024 Awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. The APEX Five Star Airline Award and Four Star Airline Award are independently certified by a professional external auditing company.Dang Anh Tuan, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines, said: "5-star global airline is a noble title, reflecting the outstanding efforts of Vietnam Airlines in improving services to bring the most seamless and most comfortable flights to passengers. Besides transporting passengers to their destinations safely, we are also a reliable companion to passengers on every memorable journey. We are very proud to have met APEX's strict standards and are committed to continuing to provide dedicated, thoughtful and professional service to passengers globally.”"At the crossroads where tradition meets innovation, Vietnam Airlines has emerged as an exemplar, securing their esteemed status as a 2024 Five Star Global Airline," said APEX CEO Dr. Joe Leader. "Having had the honor of engaging with Vietnam Airlines CEO Le Hong Ha at a SkyTeam event earlier this year, I was afforded a firsthand insight into the airline's visionary trajectory. Their commitment to celebrating Vietnamese heritage, while seamlessly integrating cutting-edge advancements in passenger experience, is truly commendable. From their intuitive inflight entertainment to their warm, attentive service that captures the essence of Vietnamese hospitality, they have crafted a passenger experience that is authentic. I am deeply proud of Vietnam Airlines' remarkable advancements and extend my heartfelt congratulations to their entire team for this well-deserved recognition."In its quest for excellence, Vietnam Airlines continues to take great strides in further enhancing seamless customer travel experiences both on the ground and inflight. It is the first airline in Vietnam to implement telephone check-in, along with existing services including check-in via kiosk and website. Moreover, the Meet and Greet service offers exceptional benefits to passengers who need special assistance at the airport.Highlights from the Vietnam Airlines inflight experience can be seen across various service aspects. Vietnam Airlines boasts one of the youngest and most modern fleets in Asia including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Airbus A350-900 XWB, and Airbus A321neo. Seat comfort is enhanced compared to previous generations of aircraft, with more spacious and comfortable legroom and luggage compartments. The distance between rows is also reasonably designed so passengers can move around easily.On-board Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 and A350 aircraft, flatbed seats are offered in Business Class, and Economy Class customers have access to personal IFE with rich entertainment content via PressReader, FPT Play, LotuStar and power supply facilities. As a national airline, Vietnam Airlines is proud to promote fascinating destinations and cultures in Vietnam through a series of promotional inflight videos.Vietnamese cultural touchpoints are also greatly embedded in the products and services. The airline has put its Vietnamese roots and background at the very core of the brand in terms of image, hospitality, inspiration and innovation, delivering a relaxing and professional flying experience whether traveling for business or pleasure. The airline's commitment to promoting the richness of Vietnamese culture to foreign travelers can be seen in its expanded inflight menu, along with distinctive seasonal fruit such as lychee and longan, and the latest addition of 6 types of Vietnamese coffee.In addition to its Five Star rating with APEX, Vietnam Airlines is also a Four Star airline through SkyTrax, an international air transport rating organization. Vietnam Airlines was also recently named a Top 10 international airline according to an annual study from Bounce , a luggage storage company, which scored the airline as the best among 62 airlines for percentage of canceled flights at just 0.02%. With a dedication to providing an excellent and safe passenger experience, Vietnam Airlines also recently hosted the World Aviation Safety and Operations Conference organized by the International Air Transport Association.About Vietnam Airlines:Vietnam Airlines, a member of Skyteam Alliance, is the flag carrier of Vietnam, connecting the world's most thriving destination with more than 100 routes to 21 domestic and 29 international destinations.

