George Dunn, President & CEO Of CRE8 Independent Consultants, A Dotcom Magazine Exclusive Interview

George Dunn, President & CEO of CRE8 Independent Consultants joins thought leaders interviewed for popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show

- Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom MagazineSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Andy“Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews George Dunn , President & CEO of CRE8 Independent Consultants for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. George Dunn joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About CRE8 Independent ConsultantsSince 1995, CRE8® Incorporated Independent Consultants have helped organizations plan for Process Improvement, Workflow / ECM Paperless Technologies, Information Governance, and Complex Computer System Replacement.Our services include consulting, workshops, and conferences; provided on-site or through the internet. As independent consultants, we work directly for end users and do not sell or represent any technology solution. This allows us to provide an independent voice to help organizations plan for and evaluate process improvement, advanced technology (workflow/ECM), information governance IG plans, and complex computer system replacement options. To learn more about our services:- Process and Organizational Improvement- ECM, Workflow, ERM And Information Governance Planning- Complex Computer System Replacement Planning- On-Line Education and Certification (Agile, BPM, Project Management PMP, Lean, Six Sigma)- ConferencesCRE8 serves national and international organizations in all industry sectors, including Fortune 100, government, and privately held. We conduct process improvement and technology planning projects at the enterprise, department, and workgroup levels for worldwide, national, and local organizations.CRE8 projects are staffed by leading professionals who have extensive experience assisting organizations with planning for process improvement and new technologies. Our consultants provide full knowledge transfer of the tools and techniques that we employ. CRE8 delivers outstanding successes and customer results.As the President & CEO, George Dunn's visionary leadership has been instrumental in the company's growth and success. Under his guidance, CRE8 Independent Consultants continues to expand its market reach and explore new opportunities in the ever-evolving landscape of direct sales.George Dunn joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, George Dunn discusses the newest offerings of CRE8 Independent Consultants, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. George Dunn joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive seriesAndy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says,“The interview with George Dunn was amazing. The success of CRE8 Independent Consultants is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have George Dunn on the video series.Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like CRE8 Independent Consultants. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like George Dunn who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like George Dunn”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

