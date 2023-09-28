GELSON's LAUNCHES Recharge PREMIUM CONVENIENCE FORMAT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ROVE EV CHARGING CENTERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ENCINO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercharging its seven-decade reputation as an innovator in Southern California,

Gelson's has finalized a partnership with Rove , a developer and operator of full-service electric vehicle (EV) charging centers, to provide food and beverage services as part of this ground-breaking new concept. Rove will launch by building an initial six locations in Southern California beginning this year, with 20 charging centers planned by 2026. The deal represents a first-of-its-kind retail brand partnership for Gelson's.

ReCharge by Gelson's will offer a curated selection of quality foods, beverages and convenience items delivered with exceptional service to both on-the-go Rove customers and locals in the neighborhood. Offerings will feature coffee service and delicious hot and cold snack and meal options to fuel up on site or to take and eat like poke bowls and sushi, sandwiches and wraps, salads, charcuterie and cheese plates – alongside a large assortment of single-serve and multi-pack cold beverages. A convenient selection of dairy and frozen items will also be offered along with staples like snack foods, bread, and non-grocery items.

Rove's EV charging centers will feature 40+ ultra-fast EV chargers, a 24/7 lounge with restrooms and free Wi-Fi, and an eco-friendly car wash for added convenience in some locations. Every center will also include parking spots for non-chargers - making it easy to pick up Gelson's quality breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings to make delicious and healthful eating effort-free for busy consumers.

"We're excited for the Gelson's team and their new concept to join our full-service EV charging centers," said Rove CEO Nathan McDonnell. "From day one, we aimed to offer our customers fresh food alongside a superior charging experience. With ReCharge by Gelson's at Rove's centers, we are reimaging the public charging experience together, leaving EV drivers recharged in more ways than one.

"We are thrilled to join in partnership with Rove to launch this innovative new concept, bringing fresh and better-for-you offerings for people on the go across Southern California." said Gelson's President & CEO John Bagan. "Our new ReCharge by Gelson's locations will bring our premium food and beverage experience closer to many of our existing customers while also introducing us to an expanded audience." Bagan also noted that Gelson's has been moving to EVs and alternative fuel vehicles for its own company fleet, and that the partnership is a key part in pursuing its larger sustainability goals.

About Rove

Rove is a full-service charging station developer and operator in Southern California on a mission to make charging electric vehicles (EV) fast, safe, and reliable. Using a customer-centric approach, Rove plans to build EV charging stations that transform EV charging and encourage EV ownership. Each location will host more than 40 direct-current fast chargers (DCFC), an onsite market, a 24/7 lounge with restrooms, and a car wash in some locations. For more information, please visit .

About Gelson's

Gelson's

is a collection of

premium food and beverage markets

with 27 locations throughout Southern California featuring the full

breadth and

amenities of a traditional

grocer

with the

high level of personalized service and

tailored offerings

of a neighborhood

shop. Each store offers a wide range of carefully selected produce, meat, seafood, bakery, and floral items, as well as chef-crafted signature and seasonal recipes from

Gelson's Kitchen, including deli to-go and

catering. Shoppers can enjoy

a unique collection of

the best quality local, specialty, and organic products, along with favorite national brands.

Gelson's has earned recognition for its selection of top-quality private

brand

products, virtual

educational

and tasting

events, and charitable and community partnerships. Gelson's will open its 28th location as part of the mixed-use upscale West Edge development in West LA in October.

Founded in 1951 as an extraordinary

food

shopping experience for discerning consumers,

Gelson's

continues to be committed to the highest standards for quality, value, and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at



and follow @gelsonsmarkets on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

